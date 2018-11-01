NBA roundup: Rose scores 50 as Wolves drop Jazz

Derrick Rose scored a career-high 50 points, including the go-ahead basket with 30 seconds left, to lift the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 128-125 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

Rose shot 19 of 31 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 points and 16 rebounds for the Timberwolves, and Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points.

Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points while Rudy Gobert added 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jae Crowder contributed 18 points for Utah.

Rose’s performance offset the absence of starters Jeff Teague (knee) and Jimmy Butler (rest), who both sat out of the game. His final basket broke a 123-123 tie in the last minute. Utah had three shots at a tying basket in the final seconds, but Crowder, Joe Ingles and Dante Exum all came up short on 3-point shot attempts.

Lakers 114, Mavericks 113

LeBron James made a tiebreaking free throw with 2.1 seconds left, and Los Angeles held on for a win over visiting Dallas.

The Mavericks tied the score after trailing by 19 points in the third quarter and by 14 points in the last four minutes of the game. After James hit 1 of 2 free throws to restore Los Angeles’ lead, Dallas’ J.J. Barea missed a desperation 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

James scored 14 of his 29 points in the third quarter as all five starters scored in double figures for Los Angeles, which ended a two-game skid. Wesley Matthews scored 21 points to lead the Mavericks, who lost their fifth straight.

Warriors 131, Pelicans 121

Stephen Curry scored 16 of his game-high 37 points in the third quarter, helping Golden State run off to a 15-point lead en route to a victory over New Orleans in Oakland, Calif.

Kevin Durant finished with 24 points and eight assists for the Warriors, while Green flirted with a triple-double with 16 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. Klay Thompson, coming off his 52-point explosion in Chicago, went for 18.

Anthony Davis returned from a two-game absence due to an elbow injury to contribute 17 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists to the New Orleans cause in 41 minutes. Jrue Holiday had 28 points and Nikola Mirotic had 26 for the Pelicans.

Nuggets 108, Bulls 107 (OT)

Paul Millsap’s put-back layup with 0.1 seconds remaining in overtime lifted Denver to a win at Chicago, the Nuggets’ sixth win in seven games this season.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 22 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Millsap contributed 19 points and six rebounds.

Zach LaVine scored 28 points on 11-for-24 shooting to pace the Bulls. Rookie Wendell Carter Jr. added a career-high 25 points to go along with eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Nets 120, Pistons 119 (OT)

Spencer Dinwiddie scored all 25 of his points after halftime, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 7.1 seconds left in overtime, and Brooklyn edged Detroit in New York.

Joe Harris had 23 points for the Nets, and Caris LeVert supplied 19 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Blake Griffin led the Pistons with 25 points. Andre Drummond contributed 24 points and 23 rebounds, and Reggie Jackson added 21 points. Detroit shooting guard Reggie Bullock exited in the first half with an ankle injury.

Spurs 120, Suns 90

DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 25 and 24 points, respectively, on 20-of-25 combined shooting in just three quarters of play at San Antonio rolled to an easy win at Phoenix.

Marco Belinelli added 14 points for the Spurs, who shot a season-best 55 percent from the floor despite canning just 4 of 18 3-point attempts.

TJ Warren led the Suns with 21 points. The loss was the sixth straight for Phoenix, which was without star guard Devin Booker (hamstring) for the third consecutive game.

Pacers 107, Knicks 101

Victor Oladipo gave Indiana the lead for good with a fastbreak dunk off his own steal with 2:43 left in the fourth quarter, and he drained a pair of pivotal 3-pointers over the final 90 seconds as the Pacers won at New York.

Domantas Sabonis hit all 12 of his shots from the field and finished with 30 points in just 21 minutes off the bench for the Pacers, who have won three of four. Oladipo scored 24 points.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a season-high 37 points for the Knicks, who have lost six of seven.

