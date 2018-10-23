NBA roundup: Spurs' OT victory keeps Lakers winless

Patty Mills drilled a jumper with seven seconds remaining in overtime to cap a 7-0 run in the final 55 seconds and lift the San Antonio Spurs to a wild 143-142 win over the host Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

October 22, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Johnathan Williams (19) during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The result kept LeBron James winless over his first three games with his new team, even though he produced 32 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds.

James canned a game-tying, 28-foot 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds to play in the fourth quarter to cap an 8-0 run in the last 64 seconds and send the game into overtime. However, he missed two free throws in the last minute of overtime, then missed a 20-foot jumper in the final second.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 37 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while DeMar DeRozan poured in 32 points and dished out a career-high 14 assists. Kyle Kuzma had 37 points for the Lakers.

Bucks 124, Knicks 113

Brook Lopez converted a tiebreaking three-point play with 2:55 left in the fourth quarter as host Milwaukee withstood a furious second-half rally to beat New York.

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 31 points and 15 rebounds — both game highs — for the Bucks, who are 3-0 for just the eighth time in franchise history. Milwaukee has opened 4-0 or better only twice, most recently during the 2001-02 season. Eric Bledsoe (16 points, 13 assists) also had a double-double for the Bucks, who received 30 points from Khris Middleton.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a team-high 24 points for the Knicks, who have lost three straight by a total of 15 points. Enes Kanter had 14 points and 13 rebounds for New York.

Wizards 125, Trail Blazers 124 (OT)

Markieff Morris scored 28 points, knocking down 6 of 10 shots from 3-point range, and grabbed nine rebounds as Washington pulled out an overtime victory at Portland.

Bradley Beal added 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 22 points off the bench for the Wizards.

Oct 22, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) drives for the basket between New York Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (3) and guard Trey Burke (23) during the second quarter at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard collected 29 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Jusuf Nurkic added 22 points and 18 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Lillard had driving layups blocked in the last second of both the fourth quarter and overtime.

Raptors 127, Hornets 106

Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points and added four rebounds and three assists to help Toronto top visiting Charlotte.

Leonard returned to action after missing a win over the Washington Wizards Saturday to avoid playing in back-to-back games. He sat out most of last season due to injuries.

Kyle Lowry added 16 points and 14 assists for the Raptors, who have won their first four games of the season. Jonas Valanciunas added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 26 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Warriors 123, Suns 103

Stephen Curry poured in 29 points in 29 minutes before sitting out the fourth quarter, propelling Golden State past Phoenix in Oakland, Calif.

The victory extended Golden State’s winning streak over Phoenix to a franchise-best 16 straight while also giving the Warriors their 14th home win in a row over their Pacific Division rivals. Kevin Durant added 22 points for the Warriors while Devin Booker had 28 points and TJ Warren 27 for the Suns.

Curry and his dad, Dell, moved into second place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list for father-son duos, surpassing Danny and Dolph Schayes (27,218). Stephen Curry (14,556) and Dell Curry (12,670) now have 27,226 points. Kobe and Joe Bryant hold the NBA record with 38,895.

Timberwolves 101, Pacers 91

Jimmy Butler scored 20 points and Karl-Anthony Towns put up his first double-double of the season with 17 points and 14 rebounds as Minnesota pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Indiana in Minneapolis.

Taj Gibson added 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, and point guard Jeff Teague recorded 10 assists on a night when Andrew Wiggins played only eight minutes in the first quarter before leaving with what the team later said was a right quadriceps contusion.

Victor Oladipo and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 20 points to lead Indiana, although Oladipo scored only five points after halftime.

Grizzlies 92, Jazz 84

Mike Conley recorded 23 points, seven rebounds and three steals to help Memphis notch a victory over Utah in Salt Lake City.

Marc Gasol added 18 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out as Memphis won its second straight game. Shelvin Mack scored 12 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 11 as the Grizzlies won despite shooting 36.9 percent from the field.

Jae Crowder had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Donovan Mitchell scored 14 points as Utah lost its second straight contest. Rudy Gobert had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Jazz, who shot 35.4 percent from the field.

Magic 93, Celtics 90

Jonathan Isaac scored a career-high 18 points, including a critical jumper with 53.7 seconds remaining, and Orlando led wire to wire in a victory at Boston.

Nikola Vucevic had a game-high 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Magic, who were coming off a 116-115 loss at Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Late hoops by Al Horford (15 points) and Kyrie Irving (22 points) gave the Celtics two shots at a tie in the final seconds, but Irving missed a 24-footer with 5.5 seconds left, and after a Horford rebound, Gordon Hayward couldn’t connect from 27 feet with 1.6 seconds remaining, allowing the Magic to hold on.

Mavericks 115, Bulls 109

Zach LaVine had a third consecutive 30-point game to start the season for Chicago, but Dallas took control in the fourth quarter to earn a second consecutive home win.

LaVine finished with a game-high 34 points on 11-of-15 shooting. However, the Bulls slumped through the first six minutes of the decisive fourth quarter to keep them searching for their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, the Mavs had six players score in double figures, all contributing between 12 and 20 points, led by guard Wesley Matthews’ 20-point effort that included four 3-pointers.

