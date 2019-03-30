Pearl on Okeke injury: 'We're gonna miss him'

Mar 29, 2019; Kansas City, MO, United States; Auburn Tigers forward Chuma Okeke (5) is treated after suffering an apparent injury against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half in the semifinals of the midwest regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Sprint Center. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn forward Chuma Okeke underwent an MRI on his knee Saturday morning at a Kansas City hospital, and while he didn’t disclose the results, coach Bruce Pearl all but acknowledged his star won’t be available Sunday in the Midwest Region final against Kentucky.

“We fear for the worst, and we hope for the best. We think it’s a pretty serious injury,” Pearl said on ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday, the morning after Okeke suffered the injury in Auburn’s Sweet 16 victory over North Carolina.

.”.. Almost night in and night out, in this month, Chuma Okeke’s been the best player on the floor. We’re gonna miss him a lot having to go up against Kentucky tomorrow.”

Okeke scored 20 points and 11 rebounds before suffering the knee injury with 8:08 left in the game, falling to the court while attempting a layup.

“It’s a bittersweet accomplishment because of Chuma getting hurt late in the game. Nobody works harder, nobody gives us more courage,” Pearl said after the win.

“When it gets tough and you got to go to a matchup, we got (No.) five and you don’t. That’s how we felt. In a game full of guys that — that have got a chance to play at the next level, I thought he was the best player, and that has happened a lot to us this year. So we’re disappointed he may be lost, but we are very, very grateful to be moving on and representing the SEC and Auburn in the Elite 8.”

—Field Level Media