Feds give NCAA permission to launch basketball investigations: report

FILE PHOTO: Mar 31, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; Basketball fans arrive before the semifinals of the 2018 men's Final Four between the Loyola Ramblers and Michigan Wolverines at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

With the federal investigation into corruption in NCAA basketball complete, the government has given the NCAA permission to begin its own investigation into some college programs, Yahoo! Sports reported Wednesday.

The NCAA has been communicating with the federal government since September 2017, when FBI agents took 10 men into custody as part of their investigation.

The first of three trials tied to the investigation ended last month with a conviction of three defendants on wire fraud and conspiracy charges. Additional trials are scheduled for next year.

Testimony in the October federal trial of Adidas executive Jim Gatto, Adidas consultant Merl Code and aspiring agent Christian Dawkins revealed a number of families were offered money for a recruit to attend an Adidas-sponsored school.

Yahoo! Sports said it was unclear which schools the NCAA has been granted permission to investigate, but the programs that came up in the trial last month included Kansas, Louisville, Miami and North Carolina State.

NCAA investigations are expected to begin soon.

—Field Level Media