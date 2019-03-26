No. 1 Baylor clobbers Cal to reach Sweet 16

Juicy Landrum had 20 points, and Chloe Jackson added 18 points Monday night as top-seeded Baylor, playing on its home court, coasted into the Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament Round of 16 with a convincing 102-63 victory over eighth-seeded California in Waco, Texas.

A 25th consecutive win advances Baylor (33-1) into the third round Saturday in Greensboro, N.C., where it will face fourth-seeded South Carolina, a 72-64 winner over fifth-seeded Florida State on Sunday.

Cal (20-13), which earned a shot at Baylor by beating ninth-seeded North Carolina 92-72 on Saturday, saw its season come to an end.

Cal led 16-15 before Lauren Cox gave Baylor the lead for good with a jumper in the final minute of the first period.

En route to its fourth 100-point output of the season, Baylor led 19-16 at quarter’s end, then began the second period with a 10-0 burst, getting four points apiece from Jackson and DiDi Richards.

Cal went more than half the period without a point before Jaelyn Brown stopped the Baylor run at the 4:54 mark.

But Baylor then surged again, scoring 10 more in a row, with Jackson dropping in two more hoops.

The 20-2 start to the period allowed Baylor to open a 39-18 lead.

Cal, which rallied from a halftime deficit to overwhelm North Carolina in the second half on Saturday, had no such luck against Baylor.

The hosts were relentless in the second half, outscoring Cal 33-13 in the third period to open a 39-point lead before coasting home.

Landrum made eight of her 14 shots and Jackson eight of her 12 for Baylor, which shot 54.7 percent overall from the floor and 41.7 percent on 3-point attempts.

Landrum had four 3-pointers among her eight baskets and also found time for a game-high seven assists.

Kalani Brown aided the Baylor cause with eight points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots.

NaLyssa Smith had 13 points and Cox 10 for Baylor, which hasn’t lost since falling at Stanford on Dec. 15.

Kristine Anigwe, a senior who led Cal to its opening-round win with an 18-point, 22-rebound double-double, was held to 13 points and five rebounds by Baylor. She shot just 4-for-17.

Kianna Smith paced Cal with 18 points, while Recee Caldwell had 12.

The visitors, who had scorched the nets for 52.4 percent shooting overall and 42.3 percent from 3-point range in the win over the Tar Heels, shot just 41.8 percent overall and 33.3 percent on threes against Baylor.

