Ex-USC assistant Bland avoids jail in corruption case

FILE PHOTO: Southern California Trojans associate head coach Tony Bland reacts during a NCAA basketball game against the Cal State Northridge Matadors at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Former Southern California assistant coach Tony Bland was sentenced to two years’ probation and 100 hours of community service Wednesday for his role in the college basketball corruption scandal.

Bland had entered a guilty plea to a felony count of conspiracy to commit bribery, admitting to accepting $4,100.

Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of up to one year, but U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos instead agreed to the request for probation made by Bland’s attorneys.

Bland admitted to taking the bribe in exchange for steering USC players to hire a specific management company as professionals.

He was arrested in September 2017, placed on leave and eventually fired.

Three other former college assistant coaches also agreed to plea deals and have yet to be sentenced.

Book Richardson, formerly of Arizona, will be sentenced Thursday, with ex-Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans receiving his sentence on Friday. Former Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person is scheduled for sentencing later this year.

—Field Level Media