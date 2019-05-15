Arkansas lands 7-foot-3 Cal transfer Vanover

FILE PHOTO: Jan 9, 2019; Berkeley, CA, USA; California Golden Bears center Connor Vanover (23) shoots the basketball against Arizona State Sun Devils forward De'Quon Lake (32) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Cal big man Connor Vanover is heading home and transferring to Arkansas.

The 7-foot-3 Little Rock native will sit out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

“Connor has tremendous upside,” Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman said Wednesday. “He is an incredibly unique player. At 7-3, he can stretch the floor offensively by shooting the 3-pointer and be a rim-protecting shot blocker on the defensive end.”

Vanover averaged 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 28 games (15 starts) as a Golden Bears freshman in 2018-19. He made 27 3-pointers (35.5 percent accuracy) and led Cal with 35 blocked shots.

Vanover averaged 12 points, 4.8 boards and 2.1 blocks over his last 11 games, including a 24-point effort against Stanford in the regular-season finale.

