Cal hires ex-Georgia coach Fox

Cal has hired Mark Fox as the Golden Bears’ next basketball coach, the school announced Friday.

“Mark Fox is a man of unparalleled integrity with a proven record of success as a head basketball coach,” athletic director Jim Knowlton said in a prepared statement. “He is an inspiring leader, a teacher and an exceptional communicator who has displayed a strong commitment to developing the entire student-athlete on the court and off the court. We had an exceptional pool of candidates, and through the entire process, one person clearly rose to the top.”

Contract length and terms were not announced.

Fox, who was fired by Georgia following the 2017-18 season, spent last fall serving with USA Basketball as an assistant coach to Jeff Van Gundy for the World Cup Qualifying team. He also assisted the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Summer League and had professional-development stints with NBA and college coaches, including Brad Stevens, Gregg Popovich and Geno Auriemma.

The 50-year-old Fox coached Nevada from 2004-09, compiling a 123-43 record and earning three NCAA Tournament berths. In nine seasons at Georgia (2009-18), his teams went 163-133 with two tournament appearances.

Fox replaces Wyking Jones, who was fired on Sunday after compiling a 16-47 record in his two seasons. The Golden Bears haven’t been to the NCAA Tournament since the 2015-16 season.

The Golden Bears have one NCAA title to their credit — in 1959 under legendary coach Pete Newell. Fox said Friday he appreciates the legacy.

“Early in my coaching career, I had the privilege to spend time with coach Pete Newell,” he said in Cal’s statement. “It will be my honor to lead the Bears on the court gracing his name. The lineage of greatness of the Pac-12 offers a tremendous platform for Cal basketball.”

