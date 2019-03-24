Cal G McNeill announces transfer

Feb 28, 2019; Berkeley, CA, USA; California Golden Bears guard Darius McNeill (1) high-fives a fan after the game against the Washington Huskies at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

California guard Darius McNeill announced Saturday that he is transferring from the program.

As a sophomore, McNeill averaged 11.0 points and made 66 3-pointers this season as the Golden Bears went 8-23.

“After countless conversations with my family and weighing the pros and cons, I’ve decided it’s in my best interest to transfer from California Berkeley,” McNeill wrote in a note he posted on Twitter. .”.. I want to thank my teammates that I went to battle with. For the past 2 seasons, the adversity we faced is proof that we’re not just teammates but indeed brothers for life.”

The Golden Bears were just 16-47 in McNeill’s two seasons.

McNeill averaged 11.3 points and made 67 3-pointers his first season. The 3-pointers broke Allen Crabbe’s school record (62 in 2010-11) for a freshman.

Meanwhile, multiple outlets are reporting that head coach Wyking Jones will return for a third season despite the 16-47 mark during his tenure.

—Field Level Media