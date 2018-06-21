NCAA baseball roundup: Hogs stay unbeaten in College World Series

Dominic Fletcher went 4-for-4 with four RBIs, and Arkansas moved within one win of reaching the College World Series’ championship round, defeating Texas Tech 7-4 on Wednesday in Omaha, Neb.

Jun 20, 2018; Omaha, NE, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks center fielder Dominic Fletcher (24) tries to steal home and is tagged out by Texas Tech Red Raiders catcher Braxton Fulford (26) in the eighth inning in the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

The Red Raiders took their first loss of the double-elimination CWS, and they will meet defending-champion Florida on Thursday in a knockout game. The winner of that contest will face Arkansas on Friday. If the Razorbacks drop the Friday game, the same two teams will face off Saturday, with the winner moving on to the best-of-three title round.

Fletcher’s two-run double in the first inning put Arkansas on top for good. The center fielder added a solo homer in the fourth inning and an RBI single in the eighth.

Eric Cole and Casey Martin each had two hits for the Razorbacks. Reliever Barrett Loseke pitched three scoreless innings for the win.

Brian Klein and Cody Farhat knocked in two runs apiece for the Red Raiders.

—Field Level Media