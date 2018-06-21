UConn investigation alleges Ollie violated NCAA rules: Hartford Courant

An investigation by the University of Connecticut into former basketball coach Kevin Ollie alleges several NCAA rule violations, justifying the team’s decision to fire Ollie with “just cause” and terminate the remaining money on his deal, according to a report from the Hartford Courant.

UConn men's basketball head coach Kevin Ollie (L) pats U.S. President Barack Obama (R) on the shoulder after a ceremony honoring the NCAA champion University of Connecticut Huskies men's and women's basketball teams in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Under the Freedom of Information Act, the Courant obtained documents on the alleged NCAA violations, which include Ollie setting up a call between a recruit and former UConn player Ray Allen, shooting baskets with a recruit during an official visit and being aware that several of his players were working with an outside trainer, a personal friend of Ollie’s, on campus.

By firing Ollie with “just cause” in March, UConn eliminated a buyout of almost $10 million per his contract, which was extended to run through 2021.

Ollie, with the assistance of his union, contested the decision and is currently in arbitration with the school after president Susan Herbst upheld the “just cause” firing on Tuesday, according to the Courant.

Obtained by the Courant is a letter to Ollie from Huskies athletic director David Benedict days before an administrative hearing. It reads, “At the time of your hire, the importance of absolute compliance in running our men’s basketball program was stressed to you by President Herbst and then-athletic director Warde Manuel. That makes the violations I ... describe all the more troubling.”

Ollie replaced Jim Calhoun in 2012 and led the Huskies to the 2014 national championship, but the Huskies completed last season below .500 for the second consecutive year. The last time they had losing marks more than one year in a row was from 1982-83 to 1986-87.

—Field Level Media