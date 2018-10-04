Dad of prized recruit lists payment offers during trial

The father of former Louisville recruit Brian Bowen listed Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma State and Texas as additional schools who offered money for his son’s playing services during Thursday’s federal trial involving college basketball corruption in New York.

Brian Bowen Sr. is accused of accepting $100,000 from Adidas to send his son, Brian, to Louisville. The younger Brian Bowen was ruled ineligible by Louisville in October after the scandal broke and later briefly transferred to South Carolina before deciding to enter the NBA draft and being bypassed.

Bowen Sr. testified that Arizona assistant coach Joe Pasternack (now head coach at UC Santa Barbara) offered $50,000, Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans offered $150,000 cash, $8,000 for a car and additional money to purchase a house, Creighton assistant Preston Murphy (now head coach at UNC Asheville) offered $100,000 and a “good job, a lucrative job,” and Texas assistant Mike Morrell offered to help with housing.

According to Bowen Sr., the offer to attend Louisville was originally between $60,000 and $80,000. He testified it was increased to $100,000 because Adidas paid Billy Preston that amount to attend Kansas.

Evans is one of three assistant coaches who are charged in a separate federal case, stemming from allegedly accepting bribes from Christian Dawkins — who worked for an agent — to influence players to sign with specific agents and financial advisers.

Dawkins is a defendant in the current case and charged with felony wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Oregon was mentioned earlier this week by defense attorneys as a school that made an offer but Bowen Sr. said Thursday, “I don’t recall that.”

Oregon released a statement prior to Bowen Sr. taking the stand, saying there was no evidence of NCAA violations.

“Based on all the information currently available, we feel confident that coach Dana Altman and members of his staff uphold the highest standards of integrity in recruiting,” Oregon said in a statement.

“Coach Altman is one of the nation’s most respected men’s basketball coaches, and we are proud of his strong track record of success on and off the court.”

Bowen Sr., who has been granted immunity in the case, also testified that he was paid $25,000 by Dawkins and Adidas to have his son play for an AAU team, the Michigan Mustangs, between $5,000 and $8,000 to play for Nike-sponsored Mean Streets and $2,000 per month to play at La Lumiere School in Indiana.

Bowen Sr. will be back on the stand Tuesday when the trial continues.

The younger Brian Bowen is currently playing professionally in Australia.

