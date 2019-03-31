Unbeaten Northwest Missouri State wins D-II title

Joey Witthus scored 24 points to help Northwest Missouri State complete an unbeaten season with a 64-58 victory over Point Loma Nazarene (California) in the Division II championship game on Saturday at Evansville, Ind.

The title is the second in three seasons for the Bearcats (38-0), who became the fifth Division II squad to post a perfect season.

Division II national player of the year Daulton Hommes scored 26 points for the Sea Lions (31-5), who were playing in their first title game.

Northwest Missouri’s 38 victories ties Ferris State (38-1 last season) for the most victories in Division II history.

“These kids, early in the season we had lost so many starters,” Bearcats coach Ben McCollum told reporters afterward. “They felt like they were doubted and they played with a chip on their shoulder all season. To go undefeated starting two freshmen and a sophomore, it’s awesome.”

