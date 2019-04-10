Duke freshman F Barrett declares for draft

As expected, Duke freshman star R.J. Barrett officially declared for the 2019 NBA Draft on Wednesday.

“I want to thank God, my family, my coaches and everyone that has helped me reach this decision,” the 6-foot-7 forward posted on Twitter.

Barrett is projected as a top-three pick in the June 20 draft, along with Blue Devils teammate and fellow first-team All-American Zion Williamson.

Barrett averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists and started all 38 games for Duke (32-6), which reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

—Field Level Media