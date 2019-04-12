Duke freshman Reddish declares for draft

FILE PHOTO: Mar 22, 2019; Columbia, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cam Reddish (2) walks off the court while North Dakota State Bison guard Cameron Hunter (22) looks on during the first half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Duke freshman Cam Reddish became the team’s second young star to declare for the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday.

“This season was epic, and I am so thankful to have had Duke as a part of the foundation that prepared me to play at the next level. Never forget - I am a Blue Devil for life. Proud to announce that I will be entering the 2019 NBA Draft,” the 6-foot-8 forward posted on Instagram.

Teammate RJ Barrett declared his intentions on Wednesday and is projected as a top-three pick in the June 20 draft.

Meanwhile, Blue Devils superstar Zion Williamson, the likely top overall pick, has yet to make an official decision.

Reddish averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 36 games for Duke (32-6) this season. The Blue Devils were eliminated after reaching the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

—Field Level Media