Duke F White doubtful for second round vs. UCF

Duke reserve forward Jack White is doubtful for Sunday’s NCAA Tournament second-round game against UCF due to a lingering hamstring injury, according to Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski.

“We don’t think he’s going to play,” Krzyzewski said after Saturday’s practice.

White, a team captain, missed Duke’s first-round win Friday against North Dakota State.

The coach said the 6-foot-7 junior will test the hamstring in warmups Sunday before the second-seeded Blue Devils (30-5) face the ninth-seeded Knights (24-8) in Columbia, S.C.

White has averaged 21.5 minutes per game in 33 games this season, including three starts. The Australia native averages 4.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

—Field Level Media