Duke's Williamson named AP Player of the Year

FILE PHOTO: Mar 29, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the semifinals of the east regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Duke freshman forward Zion Williamson was named the Associated Press Player of the Year on Friday.

He received 59 of the possible 64 votes in winning the award.

Williamson, who was also a unanimous selection to the 2019 college basketball All-America team on Tuesday, averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 blocks per game.

His 68 percent shooting from the field was second nationally.

Williamson is projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, though he has yet to officially commit to going pro.

The Blue Devils lost to Michigan State in the Elite Eight, despite being the overall top seed.

—Field Level Media