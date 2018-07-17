NCAA announces upcoming Final Four sites

The NCAA announced Monday that it has selected Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio and Indianapolis to host the Final Four from 2023 through 2026, respectively.

All four cities have hosted the event in the past. The three finalist venues that were not selected included Detroit, Los Angeles and Arlington, Texas.

Members of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee toured all seven finalist cities during a yearlong selection process. Representatives from each city gave an in-person presentation last week in Boston at the committee’s annual summer meeting.

Houston has hosted the Final Four in 1971, 2011 and 2016. Phoenix has hosted once (2017), San Antonio has hosted four times (1998, 2004, 2008, 2018) and Indianapolis has hosted seven times (1980, 1991, 1997, 2000, 2006, 2010, 2015). The NCAA is based in downtown Indianapolis, with its headquarters located a short walk from Lucas Oil Stadium.

The next eight sites for the Final Four now are set:

2019: Minneapolis

2020: Atlanta

2021: Indianapolis

2022: New Orleans

2023: Houston

2024: Phoenix

2025: San Antonio

2026: Indianapolis

—Field Level Media