Florida big man Colin Castleton declares for NBA draft

FILE PHOTO: Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) attempts to got to the basket defended by Oral Roberts Golden Eagles forward Francis Lacis (22) in the second half at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Doug McSchooler-USA TODAY Sports

Florida forward Colin Castleton announced Sunday he is entering his name in the 2021 NBA Draft in hopes of “receiving feedback,” but was retaining an option to return to the Gators if his draft prospects aren’t too bright.

The 6-foot-11 junior, who spent two seasons on Michigan’s bench before transferring to Florida and averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks a game, said he will not hire an agent so he will retain his college eligibility through the spring.

In the NCAA Tournament, Castleton had 19 points and 14 rebounds in Florida’s first-round win over Virginia Tech, and 14 points and 10 rebounds in a second-round loss to Oral Roberts. He blocked three shots in each game.

Florida sophomore point guard Tre Mann, who is widely projected as a first-round pick and declared for the draft last week, said he would hire an agent and give up his college eligibility. But Castleton retained his option to return to Florida for 2021-22 in making his announcement on Twitter.

Either way, coach Mike White’s Gators roster will be very different from this year’s 15-10 team.

Two-year starting shooting guard Noah Locke, backup guard Ques Glover, and reserve forward Osayi Osifo have entered the transfer portal, and guard Scottie Lewis has yet to declare his intention to submit his name for the draft waters or transfer.

--Field Level Media