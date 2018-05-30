Basketball: Gators leading scorer Hudson returning for senior season

Guard Jalen Hudson will finish his college career with the Florida Gators after flirting with leaving for the 2018 NBA Draft.

Mar 17, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Florida Gators guard Jalen Hudson (3) drives against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jarrett Culver in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Gators coach Mike White confirmed Hudson will return for his senior season, having told the school of his intentions on Tuesday.

Hudson, the Gators’ leading scorer last season at 15.5 points per game, had declared for the draft but did not hire an agent, allowing him the option of changing his mind. Hudson didn’t receive an invite to the NBA Combine and was reportedly told he would not be drafted.

Hudson, a 6-foot-6 guard, began his career at Virginia Tech, but transferred to Florida after two seasons.

“There’s nothing wrong with not being a guaranteed first-round pick right now,” White said at the SEC Meetings in Destin, Fla. on Tuesday, per the Orlando Sentinel. “That wasn’t expected a year ago. But he made a lot of headway. He built his brand. He helped the Gators have a good year. There should be a lot of positivity that he’s feeling right now.

“He’s got a lot of feedback from the NBA knowing what he’s got to prove upon to potentially put him in a better spot next year.”

With Hudson leading the way, the Gators made it to the NCAA Tournament as a six seed but were eliminated in the second round by third-seeded Texas Tech. Hudson led the Gators with 23 points in the loss.

—Field Level Media