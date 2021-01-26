Fordham parts ways with basketball coach Jeff Neubauer

Fordham parted ways with men’s basketball coach Jeff Neubauer on Tuesday.

Associate head coach Michael DePaoli will take over as interim head coach for the rest of the season. A national search for a permanent head coach will begin immediately, the school said.

The Rams’ first six games of the season were canceled. They are 1-7 -- all games in Atlantic 10 play.

Neubauer, who turns 50 on Wednesday, had a 61-104 record in five-plus seasons at Fordham. The Rams were over .500 just once in Neubauer’s tenure -- 17-14 in his first season in 2015-16.

“We thank Jeff Neubauer for his hard work and dedication on behalf of our student athletes and the University,” said Joseph M. McShane, S.J., president of Fordham. “We wish him well as he embarks on a new chapter in his career.”

Overall, has a 249-238 in 16 seasons as a head coach. He spent 10 seasons at Eastern Kentucky, where his teams made two NCAA Tournament appearances, before moving on to Fordham.

The Rams are scheduled to host Duquesne on Wednesday.