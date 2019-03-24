Tulane hiring Georgia State's Hunter as coach

Mar 22, 2019; Tulsa, OK, USA; Georgia State Panthers head coach Ron Hunter reacts during the first half against the Houston Cougars in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at BOK Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane will name Georgia State’s Ron Hunter as the Green Wave’s new men’s basketball coach, Hunter confirmed to ESPN on Sunday.

Hunter, 54, replaces Mike Dunleavy Sr., who was fired earlier this month after three seasons and a 24-69 record — including 4-27 in 2018-19.

Tulane has not been to the NCAA Tournament since the 1994-95 season and has not posted a winning record since 2012-13.

As the head coach at Georgia State since 2011, Hunter has led the Panthers to the NCAA Tournament three times. Georgia State won three Sun Belt Conference regular season championships and three tournament championships under his direction.

Georgia State was 24-10 this season, which ended Friday with a first-round loss in the NCAA tourney. The 14th-seeded Panthers fell to third-seeded Houston, 84-55.

Hunter’s record at Georgia State after eight seasons is 171-95. Before that, he compiled a 221-179 record with one NCAA Tournament berth in 13 seasons as the coach at IUPUI.

At the 2015 NCAA Tournament, Hunter had to coach from a stool after tearing his Achilles celebrating the Panthers’ victory in the Sun Belt tournament. He memorably fell off the stool when his son, R.J. Hunter, hit the game-winning 3-pointer in 14th-seeded Georgia State’s 57-56 upset against No. 3 seed Baylor.

