Ewing 'getting better' in battle with coronavirus

Georgetown men’s basketball coach and Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing is recovering at home and “getting better” in his battle with the coronavirus, his son said Monday.

“I want to thank all of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us since his diagnosis,” Patrick Ewing Jr. posted on Twitter. “My father is now home and getting better. We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

Ewing Sr., 57, announced Friday that he had been admitted to a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 NBA Draft and an 11-time All-Star with the New York Knicks, Ewing was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

The 7-foot center won a national championship as an All-American player at Georgetown in 1984. He took over as head coach at his alma mater in April 2017 after 15 seasons as an NBA assistant coach and has compiled a 49-46 record in three seasons with the Hoyas.

Ewing was also a member of the United States’ gold-medal winning Olympic teams in 1984 and 1992.

