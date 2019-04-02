Report: Houston offers Sampson six-year, $18M extension

FILE PHOTO: Mar 29, 2019; Kansas City, MO, United States; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half in the semifinals of the midwest regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Houston has offered coach Kelvin Sampson a six-year, $18 million extension, the Houston Chronicle reported Tuesday.

Sampson, 63, guided the Cougars (33-4) to the American Athletic Conference regular-season title and their first Sweet 16 appearance since 1984.

The school made the offer last week and both sides are reviewing the details, the newspaper said. It would make Sampson one of the top 25 highest-paid coaches in the nation.

Sampson, who has been at Houston since 2014, reached a restructured deal in 2016 that bumped his annual salary to $1.4 million.

He has a 116-52 record with the Cougars and is 541-279 for his career, which includes previous stints at Washington State (1987-94), Oklahoma (1994-2006) and Indiana (2006-08).

