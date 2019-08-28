IUPUI coach resigns after drunken driving arrest

IUPUI men’s basketball coach Jason Gardner resigned following a weekend arrest on drunken driving charges.

Gardner, 38, was arrested Sunday in Hamilton County, Ind., after police found him asleep behind the wheel at an intersection.

Gardner was released from the Hamilton County Jail on Tuesday on his own recognizance.

He coached for five seasons at IUPUI, compiling a 64-94 overall record with the Jaguars.

A former Indiana Mr. Basketball in high school, Gardner starred at point guard at Arizona from 1999-2003. He helped the Wildcats to a runner-up finish against Duke in the 2001 NCAA Tournament and was named a second-team All-American as a senior.

—Field Level Media