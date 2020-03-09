Kansas remains unanimous No. 1 in Top 25 poll

You can now download all free assets in one place. This includes Watermark, Keyframe, Screener, XML, and Shotlist.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 4, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats bench reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

After capturing the outright Big 12 regular-season title and extending their winning streak to 16 games, the Jayhawks (28-3) received all 65 votes for the second straight week. They remained at the top for the third consecutive week and fourth overall this season.

Gonzaga (29-2) and Dayton (29-2) retained their spots, while Florida State (26-5) moved up three places and Baylor (26-4) dropped one to No. 5.

The No. 4 Seminoles earned their highest ranking since December 1972 after claiming their first ACC regular-season championship.

San Diego State (30-2) slipped to sixth, with Creighton (24-7), Kentucky (25-6), Michigan State (22-9) and Duke (25-6) rounding out the top 10.

Maryland (24-7) and Seton Hall (21-9) fell out of the top 10, with the Terrapins dropping from ninth to 12th and the Pirates plummeting from eighth to 16th.

Defending national champion Virginia (23-7) rose five places to No. 17 after extending its winning streak to eight games.

West Virginia (21-10) and Butler (22-9) returned to the poll, with the Mountaineers tied at No. 22 with Houston (23-8) and the Bulldogs checking back in at No. 24.

Michigan and Penn State dropped out.

—Field Level Media