Kentucky freshman Herro announces intention to enter NBA draft

Kentucky freshman guard Tyler Herro on Wednesday announced his intention to declare for the NBA draft via a social media post but left his options open for a return to the school.

Herro said he will work with an agent, within new eligibility rules, in order to get feedback from teams on where he might land in the draft. If his draft stock is not as high as he had hoped, he said he will return to the Kentucky program.

“If the evaluations tell me I need to elevate my game further, I would be thrilled to return to Kentucky and help this team compete for a championship,” Herro said in a statement. “Whatever happens over the next couple of months, I want to thank (Kentucky fans) for (their) support this season and throughout this process.”

Herro averaged 14.0 points this past season, second on the Wildcats. He led the team with 60 made 3-pointers, while shooting 93.5 percent from the free throw line, a Kentucky single-season record. He led the Wildcats with 32.6 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder was a five-star recruit out of Whitnall High School in the Milwaukee area, where he was first team all-state in Wisconsin and averaged 32.9 points per game.

Kentucky coach John Calipari offered his support to Herro via a Twitter post Friday.

“What I’m most proud of is how Tyler became not only an efficient offensive player but an efficient defensive player,” Calipari wrote. “He’s wired and driven like only a few others I’ve coached. I’ve had an absolute ball coaching him. Whatever he decides to do in the end, I will support.”

