Louisville coach Chris Mack tests positive, game postponed

Louisville coach Chris Mack is among the members of the Cardinals program to test positive for COVID-19, and the school’s home game against Pittsburgh on Wednesday has been postponed.

The Atlantic Coast Conference said the postponement stems from “additional positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Louisville men’s basketball program.”

The conference said Mack is experiencing mild symptoms and will remain quarantined, communicating with the Cardinals coaches and players virtually. He will not be on the sidelines against Virginia Tech on Saturday, should the game be played, with assistant coach Dino Gaudio temporarily taking over the team.

This is the third consecutive postponement for Louisville (11-4. 6-3 ACC).

