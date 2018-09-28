FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 1:40 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

LSU's Sims, 20, shot and killed in Baton Rouge

1 Min Read

Wayde Sims, a 20-year-old LSU basketball player, was shot and killed near Southern University’s campus early Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department has confirmed.

Jan 3, 2018; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers forward Wayde Sims (44) rebounds over Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Kentucky defeated LSU 74-71. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

“We are all devastated,” said LSU coach Will Wade. “We need your prayers for Wayde, for his family, for all of us. We are heartbroken.”

Police are investigating Sims’ death as a homicide.

Sims was taken to the hospital around 12:25 a.m. Friday after being shot while on a street just south of the SU campus, police said.

A 6-foot-6 junior who grew up in Baton Rouge, Sims started 10 games and played 17.4 minutes per game last season.

His father, Wayne Sims, attended LSU and was a teammate of Shaquille O’Neal with the Tigers.

—Field Level Media

