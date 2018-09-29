Arrest made in shooting death of LSU's Sims

Police in Baton Rouge, La., announced Saturday that a suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims on Friday.

Jan 3, 2018; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers forward Wayde Sims (44) rebounds over Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Kentucky defeated LSU 74-71. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of Dyteon Simpson, 20, at an 11 a.m. ET news conference. They had released a video of the shooting on Friday, asking for help identifying a man seen in the footage.

Sims, 20, was shot and killed near Southern University’s campus early Friday.

“Wayde Sims suffered a gunshot wound to the head and ultimately died as a result,” police chief Murphy J. Paul told the media Saturday, per 247sports. “Wayde stepped in to defend his friend and was shot by Simpson. Simpson was questioned and admitted to being on scene, in possession of a weapon, and admitted to shooting Wayde Sims. Simpson was arrested without incident and taken into custody at East Baton Rouge Parish Police Department.”

Sims was taken to the hospital around 12:25 a.m. Friday after being shot while on a street just south of the SU campus, police said.

A 6-foot-6 junior who grew up in Baton Rouge, Sims played in 32 games with 10 starts last season and averaged 17.4 minutes, 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

His father, Wayne Sims, attended LSU and was a teammate of Shaquille O’Neal with the Tigers.

—Field Level Media