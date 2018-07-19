Michigan, Beilein agree to 5-year extension

Michigan and men’s basketball coach John Beilein reached agreement on a contract extension through the 2022-23 season, the school announced Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Apr 2, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein in the first half against the Villanova Wildcats in the championship game of the 2018 men's Final Four at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports - 10761202

According to the school’s release, the five-year rollover deal automatically extends one additional year and repeats each year until either Beilein or Michigan decide not to renew it. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“I am thrilled to ensure John’s leadership of our basketball program today and into the future,” said athletic director Warde Manuel in a statement. “I am very pleased with our shared dialog throughout the process, and I am extremely happy that one of the game’s great coaches is representing the University of Michigan.”

Beilein, 65, is entering his 12th season at Michigan. Last season he led the Wolverines to a program-record 33 wins and a runner-up finish in the NCAA Tournament, as they lost to Villanova in the title game.

Beilein also led Michigan to the 2013 national title game, which it lost to Louisville.

“I am grateful for the opportunity the University of Michigan has given to me over the past 11 years,” stated Beilein. “Kathleen and I love Ann Arbor, our University, our fans and the state of Michigan. We will continue to work very hard in the future to have our basketball team reflect the greatness of this University.

“I thank Mark Schlissel and Warde Manuel for their faith and commitment to our coaching staff and basketball program. The future of men’s basketball is bright and I am excited to be a part of it.”

Beilein has a school-record 248 wins in his time at Michigan and has a career record of 799-461 (.628) during his 41 years as a collegiate head coach.

Beilein interviewed for the Detroit Pistons’ coaching vacancy before the job went to Dwane Casey in June. He was considered among the frontrunners for the position before pulling his name out of the mix.

—Field Level Media