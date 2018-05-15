'Nova, Michigan set for title game rematch

Villanova and Michigan are expected to meet in the Gavitt Games in November in a rematch of the national title game won 79-62 by the Wildcats last month.

Apr 2, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; Villanova Wildcats forward Omari Spellman (14) and Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree (21) battle for a loose ball with Michigan Wolverines forward Moritz Wagner (13) and Zavier Simpson (3) during the second half in the championship game of the 2018 men's Final Four at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported the teams will play in Philadelphia in the event featuring non-league games between teams from the Big East and Big Ten. The Wolverines last played in the Gavitt Games in 2015, losing to Xavier.

The teams will have significantly different looks after they met in the NCAA Tournament title game.

Villanova starters Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges are in this summer’s NBA Draft, while Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman are deciding whether or not to stay in the draft as well. Wildcats coach Jay Wright did add five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly.

Michigan lost star center Moritz Wagner to the draft, while sophomore Charles Matthews is another player who submitted his name but did not hire an agent while he weighs his draft stock. Co-captains Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Duncan Robinson graduated. Coach John Beilein has a strong incoming recruiting class that includes four-star forward Brandon Johns and Ignas Brazdeikis.

—Field Level Media