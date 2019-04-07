Pitino agrees to two-year extension at Minnesota

FILE PHOTO: Mar 21, 2019; Des Moines, IA, United States; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Richard Pitino during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Minnesota coach Richard Pitino has agreed to a two-year contract extension, the school announced Sunday.

The new deal, subject to approval from the school’s board of regents, takes Pitino through the 2023-24 season.

Pitino is 112-92 in six seasons at Minnesota. The 36-year-old has led the Gophers into the NCAA Tournament twice in the past three seasons, including this year when 10th-seeded Minnesota defeated Louisville in the first round before falling to Michigan State.

“My family and I have loved living in the Twin Cities the last six years,” Pitino said in a statement. “We have met so many wonderful, supportive people. It’s an honor to be able to continue to lead this Gopher basketball program.”

Pitino was 18-14 at Florida International in 2012-13 before joining Minnesota.

Financial terms were not disclosed. His base salary was $2,188,141 this season, according to USA Today.

—Field Level Media