Morant not ready to discuss NBA Draft

Murray State star guard Ja Morant saw his season come to an end on Saturday night, but is he done with college basketball altogether?

Mar 23, 2019; Hartford, CT, USA; Murray State Racers guard Ja Morant (12) talks to a teammate during the second half of game against the Florida State Seminoles in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

After losing 90-62 to Florida State in the West Region semifinals of the NCAA Tournament, Morant wasn’t ready to announce his intentions for the 2019 NBA Draft.

“That time will come ... My focus is not on that right now,” said Morant. “It’s just celebrating this — what a great season we had — with my teammates.”

Morant, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard who would likely be a lottery pick if he declares for the NBA Draft this summer, poured in a game-high 28 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists in the losing effort.

Morant dropped a triple-double on Marquette in Murray State’s emphatic first-round win on Thursday.

For the season, Morant averaged 24.5 points and 10.0 assists per game for the 28-5 Racers. He nearly doubled his scoring average from his freshman season (12.7), despite playing just two more minutes per game as a sophomore.

Racers coach Matt McMahon sang his young star’s praises afterward.

“You see all of the talent and ability out on the floor and how he makes everyone better, but he’s got some of those intangibles that really separate him,” said McMahon.

“He loves to play. He’s just a relentless competitor. He’s tough and he’s a winner. His growth as a leader this year was a big key in the success we were able to have.”

