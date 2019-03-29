Report: Hoiberg in talks to become Nebraska coach

FILE PHOTO: Iowa State Cyclones head coach Fred Hoiberg reacts to a call during the second half of their third round NCAA tournament basketball game against Ohio State Buckeyes in Dayton, Ohio March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Former Chicago Bulls and Iowa State head coach Fred Hoiberg might be landing on his feet in his hometown, after he had discussions with the Nebraska Cornhuskers about becoming their next men’s basketball coach.

According to sources at ESPN, Hoiberg, who was born in Lincoln, Neb., was first approached about the position in February, when Tim Miles was still coaching the team. The two sides have had talks about the position throughout the week.

Sources told ESPN that an agreement with Hoiberg, 46, could be reached before next week. He was expected to be at the NCAA Tournament in Washington, D.C., on Friday, when his son Jack’s Michigan State team faces LSU in the East Regional.

Miles, 52, was fired Tuesday, two days after the Cornhuskers (19-17) ended their season with an 88-72 loss at TCU in the second round of the NIT. In seven seasons at the Lincoln school, Miles compiled a 116-114 record, and his Huskers only reached the NCAA Tournament in 2013-14.

Another Hoiberg-Nebraska connection is the fact that his grandfather, Jerry Bush, was Nebraska’s coach from 1955-63.

During his coaching stint at Iowa State from 2010-15, Hoiberg’s teams made four NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2014.

He became the head coach of the Bulls on June 2, 2015, and was fired on Dec. 3, 2018. His overall record with the Bulls was 115-155 (.426), including a 5-19 (.208) start this season.

Hoiberg guided the Bulls to one postseason appearance, losing to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2017 Eastern Conference playoffs.

—Field Level Media