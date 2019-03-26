Nebraska fires Miles after seven seasons

After making the NCAA Tournament only once in seven seasons, Tim Miles is out as the head coach at Nebraska.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 14, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Tim Miles gestures to his team during the first half in the Big Ten conference tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Athletic director Bill Moos made the announcement Tuesday, one day after the Cornhuskers (19-17) ended their season with an 88-72 loss at TCU in the second round of the NIT.

Miles, 52, finishes his tenure in Lincoln with a 116-114 record. Nebraska never got past the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament on his watch and reached the NCAA Tournament one time, in 2013-14.

“Tim Miles is a good basketball coach who has put his heart, soul and energy into the Nebraska men’s basketball program over the past seven years,” Moos said in a press release. “Ultimately, we have not maintained a level of consistent success and stability on the court, and after a full review I have made the decision to move in another direction for the leadership of our program.”

According to the Omaha World-Herald, Miles is owed a monthly salary of $105,000 through March 2021 — about $2.5 million — but that total could decrease if he lands another job.

Nebraska started out 11-2 this season and reached No. 24 in the Associated Press top 25 on Dec. 31, but the Huskers lost seven straight games from Jan. 17-Feb. 9 and dropped 12 of their last 17 in the regular season.

“Thank you to the University of Nebraska for a remarkable journey,” Miles said in a press release. “It was a great honor to represent this University the past seven years. I am extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish during my tenure, most notably developing relationships with so many fantastic people associated with the Huskers.”

Before coming to Nebraska in 2012, Miles compiled a 71-88 record in five seasons as the coach at Colorado State.

The World-Herald identified former Iowa State and Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg, 46, as a leading candidate to replace Miles.

