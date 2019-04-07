Reports: Arkansas, Nevada's Musselman in contract talks

FILE PHOTO: Mar 21, 2019; Des Moines, IA, United States; Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Eric Musselman during the first half against the Florida Gators in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas is in final negotiations with Eric Musselman to become its next basketball coach, according to multiple reports Sunday.

The 54-year-old Musselman, Nevada’s coach since 2015, has led the Wolf Pack to the NCAA Tournament in three of his four seasons there.

He previously was the head coach of the Golden State Warriors (2002-04) and Sacramento Kings (2006-07). His combined NBA record is 108-138.

At Nevada, however, his record is 110-34 overall and 52-17 in the Mountain West.

In his first season, 2015-16, he led a team that won nine games the previous season to the CBI Tournament title, followed by the three NCAA Tournament runs.

He took the Wolf Pack to the Sweet 16 in 2018, where they lost to tournament darling Loyola-Chicago, 69-68.

This season, the Wolf Pack were ranked as high as No. 5 in the AP Top 25 and finished 29-5 (15-3). Their season ended March 21 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament when the seventh-seeded Wolf Pack lost to the No. 10 seed, Florida, 70-61.

