New Mexico removes forward Bragg from team after arrest

New Mexico removed senior forward Carlton Bragg Jr. from the basketball team on Sunday following his arrest on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and marijuana possession.

“Based on what I know at this time, I will be removing him from the team,” coach Paul Weir told the Albuquerque Journal on Sunday night in an email. “My hope is that he can find increased time and attention to heed to his personal well being.

“My sole purpose going forward is to support Carlton in his health and growth as a young man. The game of life is much more important than basketball right now. I still believe in him and hope this next step will allow him to develop into a strong, responsible young adult while also completing his degree here at UNM. I am rooting that this next chapter is his best one yet.”

Weir’s email did not make it clear whether the Lobos (15-3) would allow Bragg to rejoin the team later this season.

Bragg, 24, was arrested at a sobriety checkpoint at 1:21 a.m. on Sunday, according to Albuquerque police. The police report said he smelled of alcohol, didn’t fare well on field sobriety tests and refused a breath test, the Journal reported. Less than one ounce of marijuana was found on him as he was being booked, as well.

Bragg had been suspended for three games amid an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct. He played Saturday in New Mexico’s win over Air Force, his second game back since the suspension.

The 6-foot-10 Bragg, who is from Cleveland, transferred from Kansas and began his Lobos career in 2018-19. In 15 games this season (13 starts), he is averaging 12.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. He is second on the team in scoring.

The Lobos continue Mountain West Conference play Wednesday at Colorado State.

