College basketball notebook: UConn's Adams out 4-6 weeks

—Connecticut leading scorer Jalen Adams will miss four to six weeks with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

FILE PHOTO: Feb 6, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Jalen Adams (4) holds his leg after an injury during the first half against the Temple Owls at Liacouras Center. Mandatory Credit: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The school said Friday that an MRI exam confirmed the initial diagnosis of a Grade 2+ MCL sprain. Adams, a senior guard, was injured during Wednesday’s 81-63 loss to Temple.

The recovery timetable leaves Adams unlikely to play again in the regular season with the possibility looming that he could also miss the Big East tournament, which begins March 13.

Adams, who averages 17 points per game, was injured in the first half when Temple’s J.P. Moorman II fell on his leg during a scramble for the ball. Adams had to be helped off the floor.

—Tennessee sophomore swingman Yves Pons will miss the top-ranked Volunteers’ contest against Florida on Saturday after suffering a facial fracture.

School officials said on Twitter that Pons underwent a “corrective procedure” on Friday.

Pons suffered the injury on Thursday when he collided with a teammate during practice. The school said there will be an update on Pons’ status next week. Pons is averaging 3.2 points in 15.7 minutes per game this season.

—Anthony Edwards, a 6-foot-5 guard from Atlanta, said he will reveal Monday morning where he will play college basketball.

A McDonald’s All-American, Edwards is listed as the nation’s top guard and No. 2 overall player by the 247Sports composite. NBADraft.net predicts he will be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Georgia and Kentucky are the two colleges he is considering, with the Bulldogs considered the frontrunner. He recently canceled a planned official visit to Florida State. He once had North Carolina and Kansas on his list of finalists but never made official visits to either.

