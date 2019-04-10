Draft notebook: Duke's Barrett, Kentucky's Johnson go in

As expected, Duke freshman star R.J. Barrett officially declared for the 2019 NBA Draft on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 5, 2019; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward R.J. Barrett (5) lays the ball up during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 71-70. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

“I want to thank God, my family, my coaches and everyone that has helped me reach this decision,” the 6-foot-7 forward posted on Twitter.

Barrett is projected as a top-three pick in the June 20 draft, along with Blue Devils teammate and fellow first-team All-American Zion Williamson.

Barrett averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists and started all 38 games for Duke (32-6), which reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

—Kentucky freshman Keldon Johnson is entering the draft and hiring an agent, but he is leaving the door open to decide to return to school by the May 29 deadline.

“My hope is to be a lottery pick,” he said in a statement. “If I am, I plan on pursuing my dreams and staying in the draft, but I want to go through the process first and get the correct information.”

Johnson, a 6-6 guard, was third on the Wildcats in scoring (13.5 points per game) and rebounding (5.9 per game), earning SEC Freshman of the Year of the honors.

—Arizona State guard Luguentz Dort, the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, told ESPN he is “all-in” for the NBA draft.

Dort, a burly 6-4 guard, averaged 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Sun Devils. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors and was on the league’s all-defensive team.

He is ranked No. 27 among ESPN’s list of top draft prospects.

—Ohio State sophomore forward Kaleb Wesson will go through the draft process, coach Chris Holtmann said.

“That process began about a week ago and we’ll see where it leads,” Holtmann said on Cleveland.com. “We’ve begun to gather some information from advisory committee for guys going through this process and that’s been helpful.”

Wesson averaged team highs with 14.6 points and 6.9 rebounds on the 2018-19 season.

—Field Level Media