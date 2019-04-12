Draft notebook: Kentucky freshman Herro to test waters

Kentucky freshman guard Tyler Herro on Friday announced his intention to declare for the NBA draft but left his options open for a return to the school.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 31, 2019; Kansas City, MO, United States; Kentucky Wildcats guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles againt Auburn Tigers guard Malik Dunbar (4) during the second half in the championship game of the midwest regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Herro said he will work with an agent, within new eligibility rules, in order to get feedback from teams on where he might land in the draft. If his draft stock is not as high as he had hoped, he said he will return to the Kentucky program.

“If the evaluations tell me I need to elevate my game further, I would be thrilled to return to Kentucky and help this team compete for a championship,” Herro said on Twitter. “Whatever happens over the next couple of months, I want to thank (Kentucky fans) for (their) support this season and throughout this process.”

Herro averaged 14.0 points in the 2018-19 season, second on the Wildcats. He led the team with 60 made 3-pointers, while shooting 93.5 percent from the free throw line, a Kentucky single-season record. He led the Wildcats with 32.6 minutes per game.

— Duke freshman Cam Reddish became the team’s second young star to declare for the draft, joining RJ Barrett. Reddish averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 36 games for Duke (32-6).

“This season was epic, and I am so thankful to have had Duke as a part of the foundation that prepared me to play at the next level. Never forget - I am a Blue Devil for life. Proud to announce that I will be entering the 2019 NBA Draft,” the 6-foot-8 forward posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Blue Devils superstar Zion Williamson, the likely top overall pick, has yet to make an official decision.

— Big East Conference Player of the Year Markus Howard announced he is returning to Marquette for his senior season.

Howard indicated there is more to accomplish in his announcement made on Twitter. “Unfinished Business,” he wrote. “Looking forward to next season with this team.”

Howard averaged 25.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for Marquette last season. Among his many highlights was scoring a Big East record 53 points in an overtime victory over Creighton on Jan. 9.

— Kansas guard Devon Dotson said he has filed the paperwork to enter the draft but could return to the Jayhawks. He made his announcement on Twitter.

“After careful consideration with my family and coaches, I have decided to test the waters and enter into the 2019 NBA draft process. I feel it’s a great opportunity to obtain feedback from NBA personnel to make fully informed decisions regarding my basketball future. Based on new rules, I will hire an agent and move forward while retaining my complete college eligibility.”

In his one season at Kansas, Dotson averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

— USC guard Kevin Porter Jr. hired an agent and said he will declare for the upcoming draft after he averaged 9.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for the Trojans.

The 6-foot-6 Porter missed two months this season with a thigh injury. Porter, a product of Rainier Beach High School in South Seattle, Wash., will not turn 19 until May 4.

—Field Level Media