Draft notebook: Kentucky's Montgomery submits his name

Kentucky freshman forward EJ Montgomery announced Friday he will enter the 2019 NBA Draft but will return to school if he doesn’t receive a first-round draft grade. He has until May 29 to withdraw his entry.

“I have sat down with Coach Cal (John Calipari) and my family and decided to take full advantage of the rules that are in place and enter my name in the draft process,” he said. “My goal is to be a first-rounder. If the information I receive supports that, my plan is to stay in the draft and pursue my dreams of playing in the NBA.”

He becomes the fourth Kentucky underclassman to declare for the June draft, joining sophomore forward PJ Washington and freshman guards Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro.

A 6-foot-10 forward from Florida, Washington appeared in 37 games (10 starts) for Kentucky in the 2018-19 season. He averaged 15.1 minutes per game, scoring 3.8 points and grabbing 4.1 rebounds.

—Vermont junior forward Anthony Lamb, the America East player of the year, also announced he will enter the draft.

The 6-foot-6 Lamb played in 32 games for the Catamounts, averaging 21.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 31.6 minutes per game.

