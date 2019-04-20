Draft notebook: Missouri F Porter declares

Missouri forward Jontay Porter says he will enter the NBA draft.

Porter missed the 2018-19 season after tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee two weeks before the start of the season.

In March, he re-tore his right ACL and subsequently had surgery. He later said via social media that he had tried to play basketball again before doctors gave him the OK.

“I’ll be declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft,” Porter posted on Twitter. “I’d like to sincerely thank everyone who has helped me get to this point in my journey, especially my family, coaches, and teammates. Excited for this next step!”

Porter averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds as a 2017-18 freshman. He was named the co-Sixth Man of the Year in the Southeastern Conference after helping the Tigers reach their first NCAA Tournament in five years.

—Missouri State forward Tulio Da Silva declared for the draft but decided not to hire an agent and will keep open the option of returning for his senior season.

Da Silva averaged 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds this season.

“Tulio plans to go through this process to better evaluate his future and make it possible for him to return for his senior season,” Bears coach Dana Ford said in a statement.

