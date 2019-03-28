Notebook: St. Joe's reportedly to hire 76ers assistant

Saint Joseph’s was poised to hire Philadelphia 76ers assistant Billy Lange as its head coach, according to multiple reports Thursday.

Mar 23, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown during a timeout against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks are looking for a replacement for Phil Martelli, who was fired after a 24-year stint as head coach at the school, where he compiled a 444-328 record and made seven NCAA Tournament appearances.

Lange, 47, has been with the 76ers since 2013. Philadelphia coach Brett Brown praised the hire in a statement released through the team.

Lange was the head coach at Navy for seven seasons (2004-11) with a record of 92-115 before resigning to become the associate head coach at Villanova, a position he held for two seasons. Lange was also a Wildcats assistant to Jay Wright from 2001-04.

—Patrick Beilein, the son of Michigan coach John Beilein, was hired as head coach at Niagara, the school announced.

Beilein, 36, spent the past four seasons at Division II Le Moyne College and guided the team to a 77-41 record and three NCAA Tournament appearances.

“From the beginning of this process, they have showed great faith and confidence in my ability to rebuild this basketball program,” Beilein said in a statement. “I am impressed with their commitment to the future of the university, the athletic department and our basketball program.”

Beilein played college basketball at West Virginia from 2002-06 under his father. Among his other coaching stops are a two-year stint as head coach at Division II West Virginia Wesleyan College (32-27 from 2012-14), followed by a season as player development coach for the Utah Jazz.

Chris Casey was fired as Niagara’s coach after going 64-129 in six seasons.

—South Dakota State promoted assistant coach Eric Henderson after head coach T.J. Otzelberger accepted the head coaching position at UNLV on Wednesday.

Henderson has been an assistant for the Jackrabbits for the past three seasons.

“Eric has been a big part of the success that we have had at South Dakota State,” athletic director Justin Sell said in a statement. “His energy and enthusiasm for the game, and for the student-athletes he coaches, are infectious.”

This will be Henderson’s first time as a head coach at the collegiate level.

—Missouri-Kansas City has hired Northwestern assistant Billy Donlon to replace Kareem Richardson, who was fired after posting a six-year record of 75-118.

Donlon, 42, was the head coach at Wright State for six seasons (2010-16), going 109-94 before being fired. He spent a year as an assistant at Michigan before joining Northwestern.

—Field Level Media