Notebook: St. Joe's reportedly to hire 76ers assistant

Saint Joseph’s was poised to hire Philadelphia 76ers assistant Billy Lange as its head coach, according to multiple reports Thursday.

Mar 23, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown during a timeout against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks are looking for a replacement for Phil Martelli, who was fired after a 24-year stint as head coach at the school, where he compiled a 444-328 record and made seven NCAA Tournament appearances.

Lange, 47, has been with the 76ers since 2013. Philadelphia coach Brett Brown praised the hire in a statement released through the team.

Lange was the head coach at Navy for seven seasons (2004-11) with a record of 92-115 before resigning to become the associate head coach at Villanova, a position he held for two seasons. Lange was also a Wildcats assistant to Jay Wright from 2001-04.

—South Dakota State promoted assistant coach Eric Henderson after head coach T.J. Otzelberger accepted the head coaching position at UNLV on Wednesday.

Henderson has been an assistant for the Jackrabbits for the past three seasons.

“Eric has been a big part of the success that we have had at South Dakota State,” athletic director Justin Sell said in a statement. “His energy and enthusiasm for the game, and for the student-athletes he coaches, are infectious.”

This will be Henderson’s first time as a head coach at the collegiate level.

—Missouri-Kansas City has hired Northwestern assistant Billy Donlon to replace Kareem Richardson, who was fired after posting a six-year record of 75-118.

Donlon, 42, was the head coach at Wright State for six seasons (2010-16), going 109-94 before being fired. He spent a year as an assistant at Michigan before joining Northwestern.

—Field Level Media