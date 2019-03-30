Report: Oregon C Bol to enter NBA draft

Oregon freshman center Bol Bol is leaving school and will enter the NBA draft, ESPN reported Friday.

Bol has hired Creative Artists Agency to represent him, the agency told ESPN.

The 7-foot-2 Bol played in just nine games for the Ducks due a left foot injury that required season-ending surgery. Oregon reached the Sweet 16 without him before losing to Virginia on Thursday night.

Bol was an immediate star before the injury as he averaged 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots. He scored 20 or more points on six occasions and had four double-doubles.

Bol is expected to be fully recovered sometime this summer.

Bol is the son of the late Manute Bol, the 7-foot-7 center known for his shot-blocking during his NBA career.

—Field Level Media