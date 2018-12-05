NCAA puts Oregon on two years' probation

Oregon received two years of probation after the NCAA found rules violations relating to the men’s and women’s basketball teams as well as the track and field program, the NCAA committee on infractions announced.

The decision issued Wednesday said women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves failed to “monitor and promote an atmosphere of compliance in his program.” He must serve a two-game suspension this season. The team is 7-0 and currently ranked No. 3.

The infraction related to an assistant strength coach’s participation in on-court activities during and after practices, causing the team to exceed the number of allowable coaches.

On the men’s side, coach Dana Altman was cited for failing to properly monitor director of basketball operations Josh Jamieson, who took part in or observed at least 64 individual voluntary workouts in violation of NCAA rules. The unranked Ducks are 4-3 so far this season.

Oregon must pay a fine of $5,000 plus one percent of each of the men’s and women’s basketball budgets.

Also, the NCAA said an adjunct instructor changed a grade for a track and field athlete, which allowed the athlete to remain eligible.

Additionally, the NCAA noted that an electronic reader board in the football team facilities was improperly used for recruiting purposes. The team immediately stopped using the board after being told it could violate compliance.

—Field Level Media