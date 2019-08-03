Portland State player killed in shooting

Portland State guard Deante Strickland died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Oregon. He was 22.

The Portland Police Bureau said Strickland was killed when a woman shot three people at a Northeast Portland home at around 2 p.m. local time.

Police arrested Tamena Strickland, 30, on suspicion of murder and attempted murder Friday evening. She was being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center.

A family member told The Oregonian that the victim and the suspect were siblings. Two other women were shot and were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“My heart is broken,” Portland State athletic director Valerie Cleary told The Oregonian. “Strick was one of the best. He put so much dedication into all he did on and off the court. He truly represented our Viking values and his hometown of Portland. I will never forget his smile.”

Strickland played in 65 games over the past two seasons, averaging 7.4 points, 2.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 21.1 minutes per game.

“We are all deeply saddened and grieving about this tragic news,” Vikings coach Barret Peery said in a statement released by the school. “We are better for having had Deante in our lives. His smile, passion and energy for life was second to none.”