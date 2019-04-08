Hot-shooting Edwards leaving Purdue for NBA

Mar 30, 2019; Louisville, KY, United States; Purdue Boilermakers guard Carsen Edwards (3) shoots over Virginia Cavaliers guard De'Andre Hunter (12) and guard Ty Jerome (11) during the second half in the championship game of the south regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at KFC Yum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue junior guard Carsen Edwards has decided to take his red-hot shooting stroke to the NBA, announcing Sunday on social media that he is hiring an agent and will enter this year’s NBA draft in June.

Edwards notched a pair of 42-point games in fueling the Boilermakers’ run to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight, and his second of those outbursts came tantalizingly close to getting them into the Final Four. Instead, Virginia held on for an 80-75 win in overtime on March 30.

In a Twitter post, Edwards handed out thank-yous all around, and then said, “For as long as I can remember, it has been a dream to play in the NBA. I feel that the time is now,” adding that he is “ready for the next chapter in my life.”

Edwards led the Big Ten Conference in scoring, averaging 24.3 points, and he also tallied 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season. He was a consensus second-team All-America selection.

—Field Level Media