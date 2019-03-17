Conference tourney roundup: Yale beats Harvard for Ivy title

Mar 17, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies forward Courtney Stockard (11) drives the ball to the basket against the Saint Louis Billikens forward Hasahn Feench (11) during the first period in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Copeland scored a season-high 25 points as Yale defeated rival Harvard 97-85 on Sunday in New Haven, Conn., to claim the Ivy League championship and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Copeland was 9 of 14 from the field and added seven assists as the balanced Bulldogs (22-7) earned their first NCAA bid since 2016.

Miye Oni added 17 points, Azar Swain scored 15 and Blake Reynolds had 14. Oni was 10 of 10 at the free throw line and Swain sank 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Bryce Aiken kept Harvard (18-11) in the game with 38 points, including a 12-for-12 effort at the line.

Harvard trailed 43-42 at halftime, but opened the second half with a 10-2 run. The Crimson led 59-58 with 12:20 left, but the Bulldogs broke it open with a 15-0 run that included eight points from Copeland.

Saint Louis 55, St. Bonaventure 53

Jordan Goodwin scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Billikens rallied in the second half for the victory over the Bonnies in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championship game in Brooklyn. The Bilikens (23-12) trailed 34-25 at the half and took their first lead of the second half at 47-46 with 6:58 remaining on a layup by Hasahn French. The go-ahead basket came at the front end of an 11-0 run for Saint Louis.

Courtney Stockard scored a game-high 22 points for St. Bonaventure (18-16), while LaDarien Griffin added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

